Tension between Palestinians and Israel have been on the rise and consistently rising since the ‘annexation’ date of July 1. Leading up to the expansion of Israeli occupation, numerous illegal activities took place inside the West Bank territories and in Israel against Palestinians.

But in addition to on the ground policing, the Israeli government has invested heavily into winning public opinion and policing Palestinian public discourse.

The most recent scandal involves Palestinian-Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid, daughter of Palestinian architect Mohammad Hadid, posting a blurred copy of her father's US passport noting his birthplace, Palestine.

Instagram removed her post, citing it violated community standards. She replied to the platform through her story:

“What part of me being proud of my father’s birthplace of Palestine is 'bullying, harassment, graphic, or sexual nudity'? Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram? This, to me, is bullying,” and that, “You can’t erase history by silencing people. It doesn’t work like that.”

She later encouraged her 31.5 million followers to share images of where their parents are from and to feel pride in their heritage.

Instagram apparently responded citing images of official documents must be blurred out. They said, “To protect the privacy of our community, we don’t allow people to post personal information, such as passport numbers, on Instagram. In this case the passport number was blurred out, so this content shouldn’t have been removed. We’ve restored the content and apologized to Bella for the mistake.”

This response is meek and quite clearly due to the social influence of the young model and her family.

Other, less influential Palestinian voices, have been silenced by the same channels with no public nor private apology. In May, 52 Palestinian journalists had their accounts completely deleted by Facebook – these journalists predominantly covered the occupation forces and their illegal activities. The accounts were permanently deleted for ‘violating community standards’ but Facebook provided no further detail and informed them there was nothing the could do to ever retrieve their accounts.

One said in a report: “I have three different Facebook pages: two official work accounts in Arabic and English, and one personal account. All of them were taken down.”