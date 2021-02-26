More than 300 schoolgirls have been abducted by gunmen in northwest Nigeria in the country's latest mass kidnapping, and a rescue bid was under way, regional police said.

A suspected criminal gang attacked the Government Girls Science Secondary School in Jangebe, a village in Zamfara state, around 1 am, police and a local official said.

It is Nigeria's third school attack in less than three months — a series that has revived traumatic memories of the "Chibok girls" kidnapped by extremists nearly seven years ago.

Zamfara State Police Command, working in collaboration with the military, "commenced a joint search and rescue operations with a view to rescuing the 317 students," police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu said in a statement.

The situation in Jangebe was tense as local people vented their anger on journalists, security personnel and officials who arrived in the village.

"The villagers stoned the two vehicles we were in, which forced us to hurriedly leave," said Umar Shehu, a reporter with Daily Trust newspaper, told AFP.

A video journalist was injured in the head when a rock smashed the windscreen, he said.

Distraught parents gathered at the school, desperate for news about their children, two teachers told AFP.

READ MORE: North Nigerian city in dark for week after militant sabotage

Some 50 students who escaped the abduction were taken home.

The gunmen arrived at the school in vehicles, but some girls were forced to walk into the surrounding bush, the state information commissioner, Sulaiman Tunau Anka, said.

Heavily armed gangs known locally as "bandits" have stepped up attacks in northwest and central Nigeria in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging.

On December 11 last year, more than 300 boys were kidnapped from a school in Kankara, in President Muhammadu Buhari's home state of Katsina, while he was visiting the region. The boys were later released.

On February 16, 42 people including 27 boys were taken from a school by a similar gang in nearby Niger state, and are yet to be freed.

These incidents have triggered outrage as well as painful memories of the kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls by radical group Boko Haram in Chibok, in northeastern Borno state, on April 14, 2015.