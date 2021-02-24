A Turkish court has convicted an executive of Turkish jet company MNG and two pilots over their role in flying former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan during his escape to Lebanon just over a year ago.

The court sentenced them to four years and two months on charges of migrant smuggling. It acquitted two other pilots of the same charge.

The pilots, Noyan Pasin and Bahri Kutlu Somek, and MNG Jet employee Okan Kosemen had faced a maximum 12 years in prison when charged last month with involvement in a conspiracy to smuggle a migrant.

The pilots told the court on Wednesday that they were innocent because they never suspected that Ghosn was on board their plane.

"They ask us to fly the plane and that is what we do," Pasin said.

The 66-year-old fugitive was arrested in November 2018 and spent 130 days in prison before completing an audacious escape act that humiliated Japanese justice officials and raised questions about who was involved.

The indictment said the escape plan involved a stopover in Istanbul instead of a direct flight "so as not to arouse suspicions."

Via Istanbul to Beirut

Ghosn, once a leading light of the global car industry, was arrested in Japan and charged with underreporting his salary and using company funds for personal purposes, charges he denies.