Canada's parliament has passed a non-binding motion saying China's treatment of the Uighurs in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region constitutes "genocide", putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to follow suit.

Canada's House of Commons voted 266-0 on Monday for the motion brought by the opposition Conservative Party. Trudeau and his Cabinet abstained from the vote, although Liberal backbenchers widely backed it.

The motion was also amended just before the vote to call on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing if the treatment continues.

China denies accusations

Rights groups say more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim people in China's northwestern region have been incarcerated in camps in a bid to root out Islamic customs and forcibly integrate minorities.

Beijing denies accusations of abuses in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

China insists it is offering vocational training to reduce the allure of extremism there.

Cong Peiwu, the Chinese ambassador to Ottawa, denied accusations of genocide.

"Western countries are in no position to say what the human rights situation in China looks like," Cong said in an interview before the vote.

"There is no so-called genocide in Xinjiang at all."

