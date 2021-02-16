We all know how it feels to have a headache. It’s not like other physical pains we experience.

A headache can lead to nausea, while some may make you think negatively.

Some of us start praying to cope. Others try to sleep them off despite most headaches being detrimental to achieving a good, deep sleep.

According to experts, going out in search of fresh air and exercising are actually some of the best things you could do to combat the pain they cause.

"I write an exercise prescription probably as often as I write a prescription for medication," said Carolyn Bernstein, a neurologist, who leads the Comprehensive Headache Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Bernstein strongly believes that exercise helps, despite it being difficult for people who suffer from headaches to want to engage in it. Nonetheless, it is her best advice for anyone suffering.

Even just a little exercise outdoors benefits patients - it has to do with fresh air moving around the body which in turn works to distract the brain’s focus on your headache and shift it to other stimuli, like recognising a beautiful tree, a bright sky or the beauty of snow on a winter’s day.

“Regular exercise can reduce the frequency and intensity of headaches and migraines. When one exercises, the body releases endorphins, which are the body’s natural painkillers,” wrote Lucy Rathier, a psychologist and the clinical director of behavioural medicine clinical services at Lifespan, an American health facility.

“Exercise reduces stress and helps individuals to sleep at night. Stress and inadequate sleep are two migraine triggers,” Rathier explained.

Migraines are a primary headache disorder and one of the most common neurological illnesses. While 12 million Americans suffer from headaches every year, approximately one quarter of the US population suffer from migraines.

A 2011 study showed that moving the body as well as regular relaxation exercises are almost equally as effective as taking topiramate, a medication used to treat epilepsy and prevent migraines. The study also demonstrated that just three hours of exercise in a week, or less, can help cure them.

“Therefore, exercise can be an effective intervention in the preventive treatment of migraines,” Rathier observed.

While stretching one’s legs can help, experts also advise people to identify triggers to better deal with them. Here is a short list of how we might be able to do just that.

What might trigger headaches?

Knowing what has caused your headache is useful - it may help you prevent them in the future.

Triggers vary from a lack of fresh air to bright light, alcohol intake, diet, sleep disorders, stressful conditions, and not going to the bathroom enough.