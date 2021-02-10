Months after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September, 2008, the then Indian finance minister triumphantly said his country was able to weather the global financial crisis on the back of its strong banks.

“In the world’s leading countries, the finance sectors have crashed but we are still surviving because we nationalised our banking sector,” Pranab Mukherjee said.

Western financial institutions that had dabbled in fancy derivatives and securitised loans ran into trouble. Indian banks - many of them controlled by the state - stuck to the business of raising deposits and lending money to businesses.

But now New Delhi is desperately trying to sell some parts of the public sector banks (PSB) in an attempt to overhaul the banking system, which has been marred by a surge in bad loans.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government announced a plan to privatise two public-sector banks.

The names of the banks marked for a sell-off haven’t been officially released. But reports suggest that Punjab and Sind Bank and the Bank of Maharashtra, two relatively smaller lenders, are on the list.

The Indian government has already merged the PSBs, bringing their number down from 27 in 2017 to 12.

State-controlled commercial banks in which the government owns majority stake dominate India’s financial landscape, accounting for two-thirds of the outstanding loans.

Successive governments have struggled to stop the PSBs from bleeding money. In the past 12 years, more than 3.8 trillion rupees ($52 billion) of taxpayers money have gone into keeping them afloat, writes Tamal Bandyopadhyay in Pandemonium: The Great Indian Banking Tragedy.

Privatisation has been on the cards for some time. But it has been politically challenging as employee unions oppose the move and the PSBs are widely seen as filling a vacuum left by private lenders.

Glory days no more

Unlike private banks, which are driven by profits, New Delhi has used public-sector creditors to pursue developmental goals such as ensuring that people in rural areas have banking services and small businesses can get loans.

Public sector banks grew rapidly after the late Prime Minister Indra Gandhi, of the opposition Congress party, nationalised the banking sector in 1969.