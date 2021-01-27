After four trying years under the Trump administration, Palestinians finally have some good news from the new US President Joe Biden. He has ordered a restoration of American aid to the Palestinian Authority (PA).

In 2018, Trump stopped transferring aid to the PA and closed down its US mission in East Jerusalem as well as the PA office in Washington.

Trump pursued an extraordinarily pro-Israel foreign policy, persuading some Middle Eastern states like the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan to normalise relations with the Zionist state, breaking up the pro-Palestinian Arab bloc.

Under Biden, some of these policies will likely stay unchanged, like the Arab-Israeli normalisation deals, or the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem. But Palestinians like Kamel Hawwash, the Chair of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and a founding member of the British Palestinian Policy Council (BPPC), still welcome Biden’s aid announcement.

“It’s clear that the situation under the Trump administration reached a complete deadlock with both the Palestinian leadership and Palestinian people because they cut all aid including to hospitals in Jerusalem,” Hawwash tells TRT World.

“It was not political. It was really vengeful,” he says, referring Trump’s anti-Palestinian policies.

After all, even the mere disappearance of that vengeful stance makes Palestinians feel better about the new US administration, according to Hawwash.

“I think it would be good to see reestablishing [ties with the PA], reopening the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) mission in Washington and reopening of the American consulate in East Jerusalem,” he says.

While the acting US envoy to the UN, Richard Mills, indicated that Washington will enable the PA to access aid cut out by the Trump administration, he did not specify whether the PLO mission will be allowed to operate in the American capital and if the US will reopen its consulate in East Jerusalem.

However, at the end of the day, the Biden administration has displayed goodwill towards the Palestinians.

“We do not view these steps as a favor to the Palestinian leadership,” Mills said.

“U.S. assistance benefits millions of ordinary Palestinians and helps to preserve a stable environment that benefits both Palestinians and Israelis,” the US envoy added.

Yousef Alhelou, a Palestinian political analyst, hails the new political mood in Washington.

“It’s a good shift, it’s the right move to correct Trump’s dangerous reckless moves namely sabotaging the international system and international consensus on main issues such as the status of the occupied Palestinian Territories, Jerusalem, UNRWA’s support to Palestinian refugees, etc..,” Alhelou tells TRT World.