On any regular day in the coastal Indian city of Kochi, Thaha Ibrahim can be seen stitching colourful kippahs, the traditional skull caps worn by members of the Jewish community.

The 50-year-old devout Muslim loves to tell the story of how he came to know a Jewish couple around 35 years ago and ended up becoming a part of their family. As a child, he used to sell postcards and souvenirs to tourists on the footpaths of Mattancherry, a spice hub of Kochi in those days. One day, a ship carrying tourists did not arrive as expected and he needed to park his postcards somewhere. His uncle introduced him to a Jewish couple living nearby - Sarah and Jacob Cohen. “Sarah Aunty was reluctant to help; she did not like me,” he says, laughing. “But Jacob Uncle agreed and allowed me to keep my postcards at their home.”

The Cohens belonged to the city’s Baghdadi Jew community whose ancestors are believed to have migrated from Iraq several generations ago. Jacob was a lawyer, and Sarah was a seamstress. She used to stitch and embroider challa covers (a cloth used to cover bread loaves), table clothes, bridal clothes, and kippahs.

“Once she needed help with stitching something,” Ibrahim says. “And I offered to help, having some knowledge of tailoring.” Eventually, Sarah hired him as an assistant to work at her embroidery shop, next to the Cohens’ ancestral residence in Mattencherry’s Jew Town. She taught him embroidery and stitching while he managed the daily chores at the shop.

Before Jacob Cohen passed away, around 20 years ago, Ibrahim says that he had asked him to always be by Sarah Cohen’s side, as the couple didn’t have children. Thus, several years later, an ageing Sarah Cohen could often be seen walking to a nearby synagogue, supported by Ibrahim and her Christian caretaker Celine. She died in August 2019, five days short of turning 97.

A Jewish museum in India

Ibrahim continues to run her shop. Last month, he turned her house and shop into a museum. Here, one can get a glimpse of the Jewish culture preserved in a Hindu majority city, with considerable populations of Christians and Muslims.

On the display are old black-and-white photographs of the Cohens, books on Jewish literature and history, some copies of the Torah owned by the couple, kitchenware, and Sarah Cohen’s notebooks containing Jewish songs written in the local language, Malayam. Aside from that, there are kippahs, embroidered challahs, and table covers for sale.

“It’s not a big museum. It’s very small,” Ibrahim says. “It’s just to keep alive the memory of Sarah Cohen and other Jews in the town.”

Located on a colourful street, with shops selling antiques, brass items, Kashmiri handicrafts and shawls, the museum is 100 metres away from a 16th century synagogue built by the city’s “White Jews”.