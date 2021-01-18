More than 80 people have been killed in two days of ongoing clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur just over two weeks since a long-running peacekeeping mission ended operations.

"The death toll from the bloody events that occurred in El Genena, the capital of West Darfur State, has risen since Saturday morning... to 83 dead, and 160 wounded including from the armed forces," the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said on Sunday.

The deadly clashes grew out of a fistfight between two people in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the provincial capital.

An Arab man was stabbed to death and his family, from the Arab Rizeigat tribe, attacked the people in the Krinding camp and other areas on Saturday.

The violence is the most significant fighting reported since the signing of a peace agreement in October, which observers hoped would end years of war that has left the vast western region awash with weapons.

The United Nations – a long-running presence in the nation – also expressed deep concerns on Sunday over the violence.

READ MORE:Clashes leave dozens dead in Sudan's Darfur

Renewed fighting

Salah Saleh, a physician and former medical director at the main hospital in Genena, said clashes renewed on Sunday morning at the Abu Zar camp for internally displaced people, south of the provincial capital.

He said most of the victims were shot dead or suffered gunshot wounds.

Adam Regal, a spokesman for a local organisation that helps run refugee camps in Darfur, said there were overnight attacks on Krinding.

He shared footage showing properties burned to the ground and wounded people on stretchers and in hospital beds.

Sudanese authorities have imposed a state-wide curfew in West Darfur, while the Khartoum government dispatched a "high-profile" delegation to help contain the situation.

Citing the doctors' union, the state-run SUNA news agency said casualties were likely to increase as fighting continues.

The union's local branch also said health facilities must be secured and transport made available.

Troop deployment agreed

On Sunday, the head of Sudan's ruling body, army chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, met top security chiefs to discuss the violence.

They decided to send reinforcements to the region to secure civilians and key infrastructure, the cabinet announced on Twitter.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella group that spearheaded protests against ousted president Omar al Bashir, said the violence hit camps for people already displaced by conflict.

"These events showed that the spread of weapons across Sudan, and especially in Darfur, are the main reasons for the deteriorating situation," it said in a statement.

READ MORE:How the UAE is coercing young Sudanese into becoming mercenaries