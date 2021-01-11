Vecihi Hurkus, who is known for his groundbreaking innovation in the history of Turkey’s aviation, made his maiden flight as a pilot on May 21 1916, when he was 20 years old.

A year later, Hurkus shot down a Russian plane on the Caucasian front, where he was deployed as the Ottoman Empire entered World War I. With sorties of enemy aircrafts harassing the Ottoman lines along the Caucasian belt, Hurkus ran out of luck on October 8 1917. His plane came under fire and it crashed, injuring him severely. Acting as a true fighter pilot, his instincts told him to burn the machine before falling captive to the Russian troops.

Hurkus was sent to Nargin Island in the Caspian Sea as a prisoner of war - but before long, he had devised a plan to break free. With the help of Azerbaijani Turks, he escaped the prison and swam the Caspian Sea, along with his friend Bahattin Bey, until the duo reached Erzurum, a northeastern province in modern day Turkey.

On his return to Istanbul, he was assigned to the city's air defence. As Istanbul came under the occupation of allied forces, however, Hurkus left the city along with former captive soldiers. They got on a ship departing from Harem. He went to Mudanya via Bursa and Eskisehir, and joined the Turkish War of Liberation.

Hurkus was born in Istanbul in 1896 to Zeliha Niyir Hanim. His father, Feham Bey, was a customs inspector. In 1912, he joined the troops of staff officer Kemal Bey, his brother-in-law, and volunteered for the Balkan War. He was among the forces that entered Edirne.

As a pilot he made the first and last flight of the War of Liberation and single handedly took control of the Izmir-Seydikoy Airport. Later, he received a red-ribboned War of Independence Medal from the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

He ensured that his love for aviation complemented his love for Turkey. Just before he died on July 16 1969, the day when mankind set its foot on the moon, he left behind a road map that later defined Turkey's aviation industry.

After the Great War, Hurkus started to teach at the Izmir-Seydikoy Flight School. In his own time, he prepared an ambitious aviation project which focussed on taking his country down the path of flight innovation.

Since Turkey lacked aviation technology at that time, Hurkus built the Vecihi K-VI by using the engines of aircrafts the country had shot down or captured during the war with Greece.

Hurkus was to come up against Turkish bureaucracy when he sought permission to fly his own homemade airplane. Although a technical committee was established to grant him a flight licence, the process was somehow back-burnered. The main reason for the delay was that except for Hurkus himself, no other pilot could in fact fly his machine. Hurkus eventually sidestepped the hurdles that the bureaucracy created, and made his first flight in the Vecihi K-VI on January 28 1925.

Hurkus wrote an article about his newly built plane in Resimli Ay, one of the famous Turkish magazines in the 1920s, which was titled: "How I made the first Turkish tayyare (airplane)".

"There wasn't a single plane engineer in our air force at that time, nor was there a single colleague who could examine parts of an aircraft scientifically. So, I decided to walk through uncharted territory on my own," Hurkus wrote.

Since he felt let down by the country's airspace bureaucracy, he quit the air forces and moved to Ankara to join the Turkish Aeroplane Society, where he oversaw aviation engineers. The society was formed with the support of public donations. Hurkus planned to get his plane to Ankara and use the public donations to ease the process of obtaining permission to fly and also "spread love for aviation in the Turkish society". He couldn't get his plane back, however.

The Ministry of National Defence offered Hurkus a new role in its newly built factory, Plane and Engine Incorporated, in Kayseri province. He accepted the offer and his new job took him to Germany where he examined the Junkers A-20 aircrafts and found a major technical flaw in them. Hurkus was given the responsibility of fixing the plane as well as its upgraded model, the Junkers A-35.

On July 18 1926, the Turkish government called him back to Ankara. Within a month, he found himself testing a Junkers A-35 plane and competing with France's most popular aircraft, the Nieuport Delage. Hurkus won the aerial drill, proving that the machine was at pace with other leading combat aerial vehicles and possessed the ability to launch a multipronged attack. On August 1 1926, Vecihi won the mock air fight.