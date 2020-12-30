Iran's has announced that it will pay $150,000 to each family of those killed in the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane on January 8.

Tehran's decision on Wednesday was promptly slammed by Kiev as "unacceptable."

"The cabinet approved the provision of $150,000, or the equivalent in euros... for the families and survivors of each of the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash as soon as possible," Iran's presidency said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

"This compensation does not prevent the prosecution of the criminal element of the case before the competent judicial authority," the statement added.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran earlier this year, killing all 176 people aboard.

Tehran admitted three days later that its forces mistakenly shot down the Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 plane after firing two missiles, amid heightened US-Iran tensions.

Ukraine seeks negotiations

But Kiev said the compensation amount should be the subject of negotiations, stressing the need for "establishing the causes of the tragedy and bringing those responsible to justice."

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was still waiting for Iran to give it "a draft technical report" on the circumstances of the downing of the aircraft as part of agreements it has failed to fulfil.

"This situation is especially unacceptable since we are talking about the fate of innocent people," ministry spokesman Oleg Nykolenko told AFP news agency.

