Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is no longer a strong premier, as he has struggled to form a government in the past two years with his voter base continually shrinking, making him desperate for diplomatic victories in order to regain an unquestionable legitimacy.

As Tel Aviv signed normalisation deals with some Arab states, starting from the usual suspect the UAE, Netanyahu has been craving to take the full credit for leading the diplomacy that eventually resulted in the signing of what they called the Abraham Accord.

To put a cherry on top of the normalisation deal, Netanyahu recently made a bizarre remark, saying the so-called Abraham Accord fulfilled 'a biblical prophecy'.

For regional experts, the comment was nothing but a politically calibrated message crafted for the Jewish diaspora, which has grown increasingly wary of him especially in the US.

“One of the main reasons for this change of tactics is that the Jewish diaspora around the world, especially in the United States, has lost credibility due to Netanyahu. For example, even Biden's win over Trump, who has an extreme bias in favour of Israel in states with large Jewish populations, shows that American Jews feel some responsibility for Israel's unfair attitude towards Palestine,” Selim Han Yeniacun, who has authored two books on Palestine-Israel conflict in Turkish, told TRT World.

Yeniacun said the Likud leader has created the perception of Israel facing multiple enemies, exploiting the fear for many years in domestic politics. But after normalising ties with a handful of Arab states, Yeniacun added, Netanyahu feels compelled to soften his discourse to earn some appreciation among the Jewish people living abroad.

According to Yeniacun, Netanyahu is trying his best to avoid being crushed between the growing polarisation in the Israeli society and the intra-party conflicts the Likud is embroiled in. As the new election is slated in March 2021, he seeks to gain international support and repair his relations with American Jews who largely supported the catholic President-elect Joe Biden.