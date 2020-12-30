The great pandemic of 2020 has transformed our lives in ways that seemed impossible at the beginning of this year.

Millions of us have had to change how we interact with each other, go about our daily lives and even how we work.

Making sense of the fallout from the pandemic will have not been a high priority while trying to stay healthy, keep others from being infected and holding down a job while juggling a family.

The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine is a welcome relief, but the chief executive of Germany's BioNTech, Ugur Sahin, who spearheaded the cure, has warned that the virus could be with us for the next 10 years.

What that means is that we may have to adjust to a new normal.

Mind the gap

The historian and author of “Epidemics and Society: From the Black Death to the Present,” Frank M. Snowden, in an interview said that epidemics like the coronavirus “hold up the mirror to human beings as to who we really are” and “reflect our relationships with the environment.”

Tape measures used by frustrated individuals to literally measure the distance between individuals was just one indication of how strange 2020 became.

Americans marching against face masks and thousands of far-right Germans attempting to storm parliament in anger at lockdown measures held a mirror of how quickly fear and conspiracy can spread in society.

But beyond the humour and apprehension that such acts may have elicited, the pandemic resulted in social regression as people felt the need to secure their wellbeing and of those of loved ones.

The idea can be best described by Abraham Maslow's ‘hierarchy of needs’ which lays out the basic aspirations that people need in order to thrive.

If before the pandemic people were trying to achieve self-actualisation, which is to develop their full potential, the highest point of Maslow's pyramid of needs, then the early stages of the coronavirus saw people regress by rushing and sometimes fighting each other in a bid to secure water and toilet paper - the lowest point of Maslow's hierarchy.

As bouts of panic buying reoccurred amidst widespread curfews and lockdowns around the world, the fragility of our modern societies was also laid bare.

A historian on Late Ottoman Modernity Dr Yakoob Ahmed speaking to TRT World argues that modernity had lulled the most developed countries, in particular, into a false sense of security.

For too long they had assumed that they had mastered and insulated themselves from the ravages and insecurities of the pre-modern world or even those of less developed countries.

The pandemic showcased that the most developed countries in the West were also the most psychologically fragile in dealing with the shock and insecurity that marks the lives of those in developing countries.

Americans for instance reported that the pandemic had deepened feelings of loneliness as people were separated from their families and millions were laid off from work.

In Turkey, a normally tactile population had to suddenly and quickly reverse course. The hand-shaking, holding arms, and the kissing of the cheeks which is so commonplace, were largely replaced by placing the hand on the chest or a fist bump.

Studies have shown that intimate touching, whether it's an arm around the shoulder or a pat on the back between family and close friends are a “powerful tool for communicating positive emotions.”

Tactile touching helps not only to strengthen emotional bonds between people but it's also an important tool in maintaining social relations in good times and bad.

A recent study in the UK found that those grieving the death of loved ones resulting from Covid-19 experienced deeper levels of grief.

Around the world, family members have been prevented from saying goodbye to their loved ones, holding their hands or being able to comfort them in their final moments as social distancing dictates our interactions.

The pandemic has reminded us that our quality of life is interlinked with the relationships we have between those around us and our environment. And as the pandemic looks set to continue into the next year, the way we plan ahead will continue to change.