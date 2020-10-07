Thousands of Indonesian students and workers have protested against a new law they say will cripple labour rights and harm the environment, with some clashing with police.

Authorities on Wednesday in Bandung, the capital of West Java province, blocked streets leading to the local parliament building and city hall, where clashes between rock-throwing students and riot police broke out late on Tuesday when police tried to disperse the protesters.

On Wednesday, more than 3,000 protesters, including workers and high school and university students, attempted to reach the heavily guarded parliament building.

Protesters set fires to tires near blocked streets.

The new Job Creation Law, which was approved on Monday, is expected to bring radical changes to Indonesia’s labour system and natural resources management. Critics fear it will reduce severance pay, remove restrictions on manual labour by foreign workers, increase the use of outsourcing, and convert monthly wages into hourly wages.

It amended 79 previous laws, including the Labor Law, the Spatial Planning Law and Environmental Management Law.

READ MORE: Indonesian student dies in law-change protests

Radical changes?

Smaller protests also occurred in other Indonesian cities, including in Jakarta’s satellite cities of Tangerang and Bekasi where large factories are located, and many cities on Sumatra and Sulawesi islands.

Thousands of workers from factories in West Java’s Karawang city and Serang town in Banten province also protested outside their factories.

Police in the capital, Jakarta, prevented labour groups from holding a mass rally in front of Parliament.