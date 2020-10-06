Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has said he believes Russia's intelligence services poisoned him with a rare nerve agent because authorities saw him as a threat ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

Navalny made his first video appearance on Tuesday since coming out of a coma and being discharged from a Berlin hospital.

"They understood that there were big, big problems threatening them ahead of elections for the State Duma," Navalny said in a YouTube interview with a Russian blogger Yury Dud.

The Kremlin has rejected any suggestion that President Vladimir Putin or the Russian authorities were responsible for Navalny's condition.

Navalny said he did not know how a Novichok nerve agent had got into his system, but that he could have touched something.

READ MORE: Russia rejects claims Navalny poisoned with Novichok

Western leaders demand answers