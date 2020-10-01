A Japanese man pleaded guilty to murdering nine people after contacting them on Twitter, in a high-profile case that has shocked the island nation.

Dubbed the “Twitter killer”, Takahiro Shiraishi was arrested in 2017 after dismembered body parts were found stored in his apartment.

The 29-year-old defendant told the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday that the allegations against him were “correct.”

However, his defense team argued that he killed the victims – eight women and one man aged 15 to 26 – with their consent as they had expressed suicidal thoughts on social media, and therefore Shiraishi was guilty of the lesser charge of homicide with consent.

But Shiraishi disagreed with his lawyers.

“There were bruises on the back of the victims’ heads. It means there was no consent and I did it so that they wouldn’t resist,” he said.

The court case has attracted wide interest, with more than 600 people lining up for 13 public gallery seats to watch the first hearing.

There will be a total of 24 hearings scheduled to be held over 77 days. The ruling is set to be handed down on December 15.

If convicted of murder Shiraishi faces the death penalty, which is carried out by hanging in Japan.

What happened?

According to the indictment, Shiraishi strangled and dismembered his victims from Tokyo and four other prefectures, or local administrative entities, from August to October in 2017.