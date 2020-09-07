UN expert Agnes Callamard has dismissed a Saudi court ruling in the case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder, decrying especially that top officials who allegedly ordered his killing have walked free.

"The Saudi Prosecutor performed one more act today in this parody of justice. But these verdicts carry no legal or moral legitimacy," the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions said in a tweet on Monday.

She denounced the fact that "the high-level officials who organised and embraced the execution ... have walked free from the start", and that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman "has remained well protected against any kind of meaningful scrutiny in his country".

Meanwhile, the Turkish fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi branded the Saudi court ruling a "farce".

"The ruling handed down today in Saudi Arabia again makes a complete mockery of justice," Hatice Cengiz said in a statement posted on Twitter, adding: "the international community will not accept this farce".

Turkey slams verdict

Turkey said the ruling failed to meet global expectations.

"The final verdict that a Saudi court issued today regarding journalist Jamal Khashoggi's execution inside the Kingdom's consulate in Istanbul fell short of meeting the expectations of Turkey and the international community," said Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's Communications Director.

"We still don't know what happened to Khashoggi's body, who wanted him dead or if there were local collaborators, which casts doubt on the credibility of the legal proceedings in KSA. We urge the Saudi authorities to cooperate with the ongoing murder investigation in Turkey."

Court ruling

The reactions come as a Saudi court overturned five death sentences over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder in a final ruling that has jailed eight defendants to between seven and 20 years, according to state media.

"Five of the convicts were given 20 years in prison and another three were jailed for 7 to 10 years," the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing a spokesman for the public prosecutor.