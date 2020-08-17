TÜRKİYE
Turkey issues new NAVTEX for work in eastern Mediterranean
The latest NAVTEX includes a warning which read, "it is strongly advised not to enter the field of work."
Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis is escorted by Turkish Navy ships as it sets sail in the Mediterranean Sea, off Antalya, Turkey, on August 10, 2020. / Reuters
August 17, 2020

Turkey has announced a new NAVTEX from August 18 to September 15 for the site where its Yavuz drilling ship will be carrying out its work in exploring for energy resources.

In light of the announcement, Yavuz, Ertugrul Bey, Osman Bey and Orhan Bey vessels will continue their work in the eastern Mediterranean near the southwest of Cyprus.

The NAVTEX announcement includes a warning which reads, "it is strongly advised not to enter the field of work."

"No matter what, Turkey will resolutely continue to protect both her and Turkish Cypriots’ rights in the Eastern Mediterranean stemming from international law. No alliance of malice will manage to prevent this. Those who think otherwise have not taken their lessons from history," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said, in a statement.

Upon the announcement of NAVTEX for Turkey's Yavuz, the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus released a counter-Navtex.

NAVTEX or Navigational Telex, is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area, as well as other information. 

It can also serve as a warning to other vessels to steer clear of an area due to the sensitivity of the work being carried out and a signal of a country's sovereign exploration rights.

A similar advisory, or NAVTEX, last month prompted a dispute which was calmed after the intervention of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leading Turkey to agree to a pause in operations.

Last week, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey had resumed energy exploration work in the region as Greece had not kept its promises on the issue.

Erdogan said another Turkish vessel, the Barbaros Hayrettin, had also been sent to the eastern Mediterranean.

SOURCE:AA
