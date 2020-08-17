Turkey has announced a new NAVTEX from August 18 to September 15 for the site where its Yavuz drilling ship will be carrying out its work in exploring for energy resources.

In light of the announcement, Yavuz, Ertugrul Bey, Osman Bey and Orhan Bey vessels will continue their work in the eastern Mediterranean near the southwest of Cyprus.

The NAVTEX announcement includes a warning which reads, "it is strongly advised not to enter the field of work."

"No matter what, Turkey will resolutely continue to protect both her and Turkish Cypriots’ rights in the Eastern Mediterranean stemming from international law. No alliance of malice will manage to prevent this. Those who think otherwise have not taken their lessons from history," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said, in a statement.

Upon the announcement of NAVTEX for Turkey's Yavuz, the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus released a counter-Navtex.

NAVTEX or Navigational Telex, is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area, as well as other information.