A man has died during rallies in the Belarus capital Minsk when an explosive device went off in his hand, police said, confirming the first casualty of post-election protests.

"One of the protesters tried to throw an unidentified explosive device at members of law enforcement. It exploded in his hand," the interior ministry said on Monday night, adding that he died of his injuries.

Belarus police used rubber bullets and tear gas to break up fresh protests challenging the result of a controversial weekend presidential election, witnesses and reports said.

Several thousand protesters took to the streets of the capital Minsk for a second night of post-election rallies, with opposition supporters shouting and hundreds of cars honking their horns and waving flags.

Some shouted "Shame" and "Long live Belarus," an AFP correspondent said from the scene.

Use of force

Police in full riot gear moved against the rallies, firing tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters and injuring a female journalist, a witness told AFP.

A blast from an apparent stun grenade was also heard.

Independent Belarusian media including tut.by reported the use of force.

On Sunday night, thousands also took to the streets of Minsk and other cities to denounce the vote, sparking clashes with members of law enforcement.