Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and his wife violated ethics rules by asking staff to conduct personal errands including transporting their dog, a long-awaited internal review has said.

Then-president Donald Trump last year fired the State Department's inspector general on behalf of Pompeo after the internal watchdog began reviewing the complaint.

But the inspector general's office went ahead with the review on Friday, which found that Pompeo and his wife, Susan, made more than 100 requests that appeared to be of a personal nature.

The inspector general "found that such requests were inconsistent with Department ethics rules and the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch," it said.

On several occasions, the Pompeos asked an employee with the title of senior advisor to take care of their dog, including returning the pet from boarding and walking the dog, the report said.

It said the Pompeos tasked employees more than 30 times with making personal restaurant reservations, pointing to one Sunday brunch at a branch of the Cheesecake Factory chain.

READ MORE:The reckless pomposity of Mike Pompeo

Arrange gifts