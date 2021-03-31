Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has announced that he has gone on hunger strike until he receives proper medical treatment for severe back pain and numbness in his legs.

"I have gone on a hunger strike demanding that the law be obeyed and that a visiting doctor be allowed to visit me," he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Instead of receiving medical treatment he was being "tortured with sleep deprivation," he added.

President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence on old embezzlement charges Navalny says are politically motivated.

His allies and rights activists say his penal colony is one of Russia's worst and have raised concerns about his health.

Severe back pain

Navalny, 44, said last week he was suffering from severe back pain and numbness in his legs and complained medical staff had neglected to properly treat him.

Since being transferred to Penal Colony No 2 in Pokrov, Navalny has also issued several light-hearted statements likening his prison routine to that of a stormtrooper in the Star Wars films.