WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over $166K raised for Pakistani-American killed in Washington carjacking
Mohammad Anwar, a Pakistani immigrant UberEats driver, was killed when two teenage girls tried to carjack his vehicle in Washington, D.C. this week.
Over $166K raised for Pakistani-American killed in Washington carjacking
Mohammad Anwar immigrated to US from Pakistan in 2014.
March 27, 2021

Organisers have raised more than $166,000 for a Pakistani-American UberEats driver who was killed during a carjacking incident in Washington, D.C. this week. 

Two teenage girls were charged in the carjacking death of Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, VA, after they assaulted the victim with a taser before a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, police said. 

The suspects, "a 13 year-old juvenile female, of Southeast, DC, and a 15 year-old juvenile female, of Fort Washington, MD," were arrested and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking, police said.

Anwar immigrated from Pakistan in 2014. 

Recommended

Funds to cover funeral, loss of income

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe organised by Lehra Bogino, who is married to Anwar's nephew, has already met and surpassed its goal of $100,000 with nearly 4,000 donors pledging more than $166,000 for the victim's family. 

"Although money won't fill the gaping hole that his death has left in our family, it will help remove some of the stress and worry of daily living while we grieve and heal," Bogino wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Anwar was the financial provider for his family. We would like to provide a traditional Islamic funeral for him and assist his family with the loss of income ... Everything posted on this GoFundMe page has been approved and sanctioned by the immediate family."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki