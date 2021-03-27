Organisers have raised more than $166,000 for a Pakistani-American UberEats driver who was killed during a carjacking incident in Washington, D.C. this week.

Two teenage girls were charged in the carjacking death of Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, VA, after they assaulted the victim with a taser before a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, police said.

The suspects, "a 13 year-old juvenile female, of Southeast, DC, and a 15 year-old juvenile female, of Fort Washington, MD," were arrested and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking, police said.

Anwar immigrated from Pakistan in 2014.