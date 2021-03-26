France bears overwhelming responsibilities over the 1994 genocide in Rwanda and was "blind" to preparations for the mass massacres, a report by historians have said, while adding there was no evidence Paris was complicit in the killings.

A historical commission set up by President Emmanuel Macron concluded on Friday there had been a "failure" on the part of France under former leader Francois Mitterrand over the genocide that saw around 800,000 people slaughtered, mainly from the ethnic Tutsi minority.

Historian Vincent Duclert, who heads the commission, handed over the damning report to Macron at the Elysee Palace after years of accusations France did not do enough to halt the genocide and was even complicit in the crimes.

The genocide between April and July of 1994 began after Rwanda's Hutu president Juvenal Habyarimana, with whom Paris had cultivated close ties, was killed when his plane was shot down over Kigali on April 6.

'Important step'

Rwanda hailed the French report as an important step.

Kigali said it "welcomes the report of the Duclert Commission, which represents an important step toward a common understanding of France's role in the genocide against the Tutsi".

"An investigative report commissioned by the government of Rwanda in 2017 will be released in the coming weeks, the conclusions of which will complement and enrich those of the Duclert Commission," it added.

France allied regime 'encouraged racist massacres'

The issue still poisons modern relations a quarter of a century on between France and Rwanda under its President Paul Kagame, a former Tutsi rebel who has ruled the mountainous nation in Africa's Great Lakes region since the aftermath of the genocide.

"Is France an accomplice to the genocide of the Tutsi? If by this we mean a willingness to join a genocidal operation, nothing in the archives that were examined demonstrates this," the report's conclusions said.

"Nevertheless, for a long time, France was involved with a regime that encouraged racist massacres... It remained blind to the preparation of a genocide by the most radical elements of this regime."

It criticised the French authorities under Mitterrand for adopting a "binary view" that set Habyarimana as an "Hutu ally" against an "enemy" of Tutsi forces backed by Uganda and then offering military intervention only "belatedly" when it was too late to halt the genocide.

"The research therefore establishes a set of responsibilities, both serious and overwhelming," it said.

France protected masterminds in safe zone

Macron ordered the creation of the commission in May 2019 to analyse France's role in Rwanda from 1990-1994 through archival research.