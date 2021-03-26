In one of the busy streets of Aksaray, Fatih, a banana-laden food truck is parked across a tea house where Africans and Turks sit on tiny chairs sipping tea.

On the upper storey of the teahouse, two Sierra Leoneans, Alphajor and Maryam, run a small restaurant where they feed at least 50 people for free every day.

Alphajor has struggled to stay afloat in the past two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the 40-year-old, who became an unofficial leader of his community, understands that jobs have dried up in the city and many people from his community are in the worst shape they have ever known, and pushed to desperate margins.

“It was difficult to survive. But I told myself, you know what, if I have 10 Lira, I’m gonna give away two so they (fellow Sierra Leoneans) can survive too,” he says. A few seconds earlier, he was on the phone speaking to someone who was asking for his support in paying household bills.

“These are the hard times for everyone...But when you have good people around coming to help, it’s bearable,” he says.

This is why when Tarlabasi Dayanisma, a volunteer-based refugee support group, offered to help him and his business partner Maryam to participate in their “askida yemek” project, he agreed.

Meaning “paying it forward”, or the “food on the hook”, the project is an adaptation of an age-old Islamic tradition called “bread on the hook”. It is still practised by Turkish bakers today. It’s simply the act of paying extra while purchasing bread, so the needy can take the paid-up bread home. Refugees in Turkey are now taking the tradition forward to support each other.

Cassava leaf, crain leaves, beans, tola, okra, groundnut soup, and rice are some of the dishes that can be found at Maryam and Alphajor’s restaurant. Maryam cooks several meals a day, except on Sundays. All the food is gone by the end of the day.

She says that while home-cooked food in Istanbul is “sumptuous” for Sierra Leoneans, there is more to their service. Since the project began, they have been feeding more people every day as they announce the menu on Whatsapp groups.

“This project is amazing, because it helped many Sierra Leoneans and Africans,” Maryam says, as she leaves the kitchen watching customers come and go.

Alphajor and Maryam are particularly happy about helping out African women. The pair are planning to register an NGO in order to work towards women's empowerment.