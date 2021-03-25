Final election results have shown Israel in political deadlock once again, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his opponents falling short of a governing majority.

Israel's election commission said on Thursday that with 100 percent of votes counted, Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and his natural allies have won 52 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

An ideologically diverse array of parties committed to ousting him won 57 seats.

A right-wing party won seven seats and an Arab Islamist party won four.

Both are uncommitted, but given the many rivalries in parliament, it is not clear whether either one of them could deliver a required majority.

Negotiations under way

Party leaders have already begun negotiations that are expected to drag on for weeks.

If no one is able to assemble a majority of at least 61 seats, then Israel will go to elections for an unprecedented fifth time in a little over two years.

Tuesday's vote, Israel's fourth parliamentary elections in two years, was widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu’s fitness to rule while under indictment.

Deep divisions between the various parties will make it difficult for either side to gain a majority.

Arab support not welcomed

Arab parties have never joined a governing coalition, and for nationalist parties, such an alliance is anathema.