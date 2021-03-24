The European Statistics Office (Eurostat) has published data on the 2019 fertility rates in 27 EU member states and the candidate countries.

Eurostat data revealed that 4.17 million children were born in the EU in 2019, continuing a decreasing trend that started after 2008.

Turkey emerges as most fertile

Turkey surpassed the 27 EU member countries with a fertility rate of 1.88. It saw a total of 1,183, 652 live births in 2019, of which 51.3 percent were boys and 48.7 percent girls, Turkey's Statistical Institute (TurkStat)'s data showed.

The total fertility rate refers to the average number of live births that a woman would have under the assumption that she survived to the end of her reproductive life which is 15-49 years and had a child according to a given age-specific fertility rate.

While Turkey's total fertility rate was 2.38 in 2001, this rate was 1.88 in 2019. It means that a woman gave approximately 1.88 live births during her reproductive life in 2019. This showed that fertility remained below the population's replacement level of 2.1.

Sociologist Fatih Aysan says there are multiple reasons for this decline.