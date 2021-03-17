BIZTECH
Uber grants UK drivers worker status after court ruling
Uber is extending benefits immediately to its more than 70,000 drivers in the UK who will earn at least the minimum wage, which currently stands at $12.12, with the ability to earn more.
In this file photo taken on May 8, 2019 an Uber logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California . / AFP Archive
March 17, 2021

Uber is giving its UK drivers the minimum wage, pensions and holiday pay, following a recent court ruling that said they should be classified as workers and entitled to such benefits.

The ride hailing giant's announcement on Tuesday comes after it lost an appeal last month at the UK Supreme Court following a years-long court battle. The court's decision holds wider implications for the country's gig economy.

Uber said it's extending the benefits immediately to its more than 70,000 drivers in the UK. Drivers will earn at least the minimum wage, which currently stands at $12.12 (8.72 pounds), after accepting a trip request and expenses, and will still be able to earn more.

Drivers will also get holiday pay equal to about 12% of their earnings, paid every two weeks. And they'll be enrolled in a pension plan that both they and the company will pay into.

“This is an important day for drivers in the U.K.," Uber's regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, Jamie Heywood, said in a filing to the SEC. He noted that drivers will still be able to work on a flexible basis. “Uber is just one part of a larger private-hire industry, so we hope that all other operators will join us in improving the quality of work for these important workers who are an essential part of our everyday lives.”

The drivers who filed the case welcomed the news but said it's not enough.

Uber has “arrived to the table with this offer a day late and a dollar short, literally,” James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam of the App Drivers And Couriers Union said in a statement. 

They said the changes stopped short of the Supreme Court's ruling that pay should be calculated from when drivers log on to the app until they log off. 

And they said the company can't decide by itself the expense base for calculating the minimum wage, which should be based on a collective agreement.

Farrar and Aslam had taken their case to an employment tribunal, which found drivers are not independent contractors, but should be designated workers, which under British law means their work terms are more casual than employees but still come with some benefits. 

Uber lost two rounds of appeals before the Supreme Court decision.

Providing more benefits for its drivers is likely to raise costs for San Francisco-based Uber, which already was struggling to make a profit and had previously run into regulatory trouble in London, where authorities had sought to revoke its license.

SOURCE:AP
