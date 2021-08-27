WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lebanon eyes third shipment of Iranian fuel
Lebanese leaders are wary of relying on Tehran to meet country's energy needs but have no other option.
Lebanon eyes third shipment of Iranian fuel
Cars queue to fuel up at a gas station in Dora, Lebanon on August 20, 2021. / Reuters
August 27, 2021

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has said a third vessel of Iranian fuel has been secured to ease crippling shortages in the country.

"We have agreed to start loading a third vessel," Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Friday.

"The coming days will prove those doubtful about the shipments arriving with fuel wrong...and our words will be clear when the first vessel reaches Lebanon." 

This comes as Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said he still had to overcome major hurdles to forming a new government, amid a deep economic and political crisis.

Asked about Nasrallah's comments, Mikati said he was against anything that would harm Lebanon's interests.

"We will not let anyone lead us to new sanctions," he said. "But I tell the critics and the Arab League give us a candle, we can't say no to the shipment without having an alternative."

READ MORE: Hezbollah vows to bring Iranian oil to cash-strapped Lebanon

Recommended

A grave situation

Mikati, the third person picked to try to form a government since last year, told Saudi-owned television network Al Hadath that the situation in Lebanon remained grave.

Forming a government is a necessary first step to secure international support to help pull Lebanon out of its deepest crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war. The currency has collapsed, while medicines and fuel are running out.

The prime minister's post is held by a Sunni according to Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system.

Lebanon was being run by the caretaker government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who resigned with his cabinet after a massive Beirut port blast ripped through the capital a year ago.

READ MORE: Can Iran fill Lebanon's energy vacuum?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention