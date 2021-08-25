The labour shortage in Germany and the UK deepens as the officials and industry experts warn against the long-standing problem.

The head of Germany’s national labour agency said that the country needed more immigrants to meet workforce demand in light of the ageing population.

Federal Labor Agency Chairman Detlef Scheele said in Tuesday’s edition of the daily newspaperSueddeutsche Zeitungthat he expects the number of working-age people in Europe’s biggest economy to decline by nearly 150,000 this year.

“In the coming years, it will be much more dramatic,” the paper quoted him as saying.

“This is not about asylum, but about targeted immigration for the gaps in the labour market,” Scheele underlined the importance of immigration for the German economy.

“We need 400,000 immigrants per year, so significantly more than in recent years,” Scheele said. “From nursing care via climate technicians to logisticians and academics, there will be a shortage of skilled workers everywhere.”

83 million people live in Germany. In 2020, The number of foreign nationals living in the country increased by around 204,000 that is 1.8 percent more than the previous year.

However, last year’s increase in the number of foreign people was the lowest growth rate in a decade.

Scheele’s comments come less than a month before Germany’s next national election, which will be held on September 26, as politicians worry about a new refugee influx in Europe after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Although the country initially welcomed immigrants from Syria in 2015, the situation turned back over the years. Anti-immigrant sentiment helped the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) to be the largest opposition party in the German parliament, the Bundestag.