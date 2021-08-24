A 15-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank after Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp near Nablus in search of a suspect.

The Palestinian health ministry said Imad Khaled Saleh Hashash died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head in the Balata refugee camp on Tuesday.

The Israeli army said it had conducted an overnight operation in the camp to apprehend "a suspect".

"During the mission, live ammunition was fired at troops from rooftops. The troops responded with fire towards the sources of the shooting," it said in a statement.

According to the army, rioting then broke out, with residents hurling blocks and other objects from rooftops at Israeli soldiers.

"During the riot, a number of soldiers spotted a suspect on a rooftop holding a large object in his hands, attempting to throw it at an (Israeli) soldier standing underneath the building.