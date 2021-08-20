In 2018, then 17-year-old Nargis left war-torn Afghanistan and came to India with hope that things would improve and she would soon return to her homeland. For the last three years that moment never arrived; and on Sunday as the Taliban entered Kabul, whatever hopes she had left were shattered.

"Now there is no hope of going back. I think I may have to live here (in India) till I die. If I return to my homeland, who knows what might happen to girls like me," Nargis told TRT World in the Lajpat Nagar neighbourhood of New Delhi, where many Afghan refugees reside.

Nargis is among more than 10,000 Afghan refugees officially living in India, the number of which is expected to increase in the coming days.

The Taliban once again seized power in Afghanistan two decades after they were toppled by an invasion led by US forces in 2001. Nargis fears the worst is yet to come for Afghans, especially those who worked with the Afghanistan government or US-led foreign forces.

"Those people who have been in any capacity associated with the government are trying to flee and come to safer countries like India. Also, those who oppose Taliban ideologically have no hope of survival in Afghanistan," Nargis told TRT World.

On Sunday evening, an Air India flight carrying 129 passengers from Afghanistan arrived in India, which included more potential refugees, including parliamentarians.

Afghan refugees in India say while they are wary of the Taliban back home, they are uncertain about their future in India. For Akbar Farhad, a 42-year-old doctor-turned-artist from Kabul, while India provides a safe space for his art, he is not sure about the future of his daughters.

"I cannot go back to Afghanistan as my art would be never acceptable to the Taliban. But here in India, my children can't get enrolled in a school as they are refugees. Even if I teach them in schools run by the Afghan embassy, they won't get any jobs later. We can never lead a normal life," Farhad told TRT World.

Most Afghan refugees face problems accessing facilities in India because they lack citizenship. "We have to struggle for basic amenities like a SIM card or cooking gas cylinder. We have to struggle for every little thing," Farhad said.

Afghan nationals first migrated to India during the Soviet war in late 1970s and early 1980s, and many more escaped the Taliban regime in the mid-1990s.

Most of them, like Nargis and Farhad, however, never got citizenship but continue to live in the country on long-term visas provided by the Indian government. This is because India is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Convention on Refugees, nor does the country have its own specific law on refugees.

Then in 2019 the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was introduced that makes it almost impossible for Afghan refugees to attain citizenship in the near future.

Under the new law, the process for getting Indian citizenship would be expedited only for non-Muslims from neighbouring countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Most of the refugees from Afghanistan, however, are Muslims.