Afghan military plane crashes after ‘illegally’ crossing into Uzbekistan
Uzbek Defence Ministry says an Afghan military jet was shot down by its air defence forces and crashed after crossing the border into Uzbekistan.
This picture taken on August 14, 2021, shows an observation tower along the border which separates Uzbekistan and Afghanistan near Termez. / AFP
August 16, 2021

An Afghan military plane has crashed in Uzbekistan, the Central Asian country's Defence Ministry said, confirming earlier reports.

"The military plane illegally crossed the border of Uzbekistan. An investigation is under way," ministry spokesman Bakhrom Zulfikarov told AFP, confirming Uzbek media reports of a crash taking place in Uzbekistan's southern province of Surkhondaryo, which borders Afghanistan.

Zulfikarov said the ministry would prepare a statement on the crash.

Bekpulat Okboyev, a doctor in Surkhondaryo province, told AFP his hospital had taken in two patients who were wearing Afghan military uniforms on Sunday evening.

The doctor described one of the patients as having come in "with a parachute" and noted that the man had suffered fractures.

Central Asia has watched with alarm as Afghanistan's government has collapsed.

Shot down by Uzbek air defences

The Uzbek Defence Ministry said on Monday that the plane was shot down by Uzbek air defence forces. 

The jet crashed late on Sunday in Uzbekistan's southernmost Surxondaryo province adjacent to Afghanistan.

"Uzbekistan's air defence forces prevented an attempt by an Afghan military aircraft to illegally cross Uzbekistan's border," Defence Ministry spokesman Bahrom Zulfikorov said.

He did not say how many people were on board or whether they have survived the crash.

Russia's RIA news agency earlier on Monday cited Uzbekistan's Defence Ministry as saying the pilot had ejected and was injured.

Three former Soviet countries — Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — border the country. 

On Sunday, Uzbekistan said it had detained 84 Afghan soldiers who had crossed the border and sought medical help. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
