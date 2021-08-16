An Afghan military plane has crashed in Uzbekistan, the Central Asian country's Defence Ministry said, confirming earlier reports.

"The military plane illegally crossed the border of Uzbekistan. An investigation is under way," ministry spokesman Bakhrom Zulfikarov told AFP, confirming Uzbek media reports of a crash taking place in Uzbekistan's southern province of Surkhondaryo, which borders Afghanistan.

Zulfikarov said the ministry would prepare a statement on the crash.

Bekpulat Okboyev, a doctor in Surkhondaryo province, told AFP his hospital had taken in two patients who were wearing Afghan military uniforms on Sunday evening.

The doctor described one of the patients as having come in "with a parachute" and noted that the man had suffered fractures.

Central Asia has watched with alarm as Afghanistan's government has collapsed.

Shot down by Uzbek air defences

The Uzbek Defence Ministry said on Monday that the plane was shot down by Uzbek air defence forces.