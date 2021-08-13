The Covid-19 pandemic triggered by the SARS-CoV-2 virus has substantially impacted humanity by causing about 200 million infections leading to more than 4 million deaths, not to mention an estimated $4 trillion in economic losses globally.

In addition to these direct and immediate impacts, there are also long-term repercussions: Covid-19 affects the health of infected and recovered individuals, especially those who have had severe symptoms, and may also cause mental health issues in some due to the social restrictions imposed to reduce the spread of infections.

This situation is made worse by the evolution of the parental SARS-CoV-2 into variants with increased infection potential and severe disease outcomes causing newer waves of infection, deaths and Covid-19-related restrictions.

Overall, these have tremendously impacted the global healthcare system and, therefore, there have been extensive efforts by the scientific community around the world to come up with solutions to deal with the pandemic, the most anticipated of which is the development of vaccines, using both traditional methods and the novel method of using mRNA that expresses the viral protein.

Delaying doses

These vaccines, available since late last year, showed very high levels of protection, albeit with some variations, in clinical trials. Subsequent studies have now revealed that these also protect against SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the Delta variant.

However, an issue faced by a number of countries is the availability of a sufficient number of doses, that is the quantity of the vaccine to administer to the population.

This has been suggested as being largely due to the limited production capabilities as well as making them available at clinics. Therefore, some countries adopted a policy of delaying the second dose of the vaccine to vaccinate a greater portion of its population. This has raised some concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccines in protecting against the disease.

In order to address this issue, one needs to understand how vaccines work. Mimicking actual viruses, vaccines activate the immune system in our body that results in the production of the so-called ‘memory’ T and B lymphocytes/cells. The generation of the immune cells is what keeps an individual safe from the disease when the virus or any other pathogen infects him or her.

The development of the immune response towards a vaccine, including the mRNA-based ones, as shown in a recent publication from Qatar, typically takes about two weeks. Additionally, this time to achieve immunity may vary between vaccines given the differences in the way they activate the immune system i.e. the mechanism.

Furthermore, following the initial immune response after the first dose (primary dose), many vaccines require a second exposure/shot (booster dose) for the development of a stable supply of memory immune cells for prolonged protection against the disease.