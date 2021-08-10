Chad's transitional president has invited opposition armed groups to participate in a national dialogue to determine the future of the country, reversing previous statements that the government would not negotiate with rebels.

Mahamat Idriss Deby, who leads the Transitional Military Council (CMT), seized power In April after his father, the former president, was killed while visiting troops fighting an insurgency in the north.

Rebel groups were invited to take part in an "Inclusive National Dialogue", before the holding of presidential and legislative elections, Deby said on Tuesday, without giving a timetable.

"The frank and sincere dialogue we all hope for will be open, in a specific manner, to the political-military movements," Deby said in a speech.

"Petty practices, political calculations and rearguard battles that have already caused too much harm to our country must be banished forever."