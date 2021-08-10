Poland's ruling right-wing coalition has fallen apart after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki dismissed the head of a junior coalition party, putting the government's future in doubt.

"My dismissal is de facto a rupture of the governing coalition," Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, head of the Agreement party. said on Tuesday

Gowin and his Agreement party have been increasingly at odds with the main partner in the United Right coalition, the populist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

But his departure does not mean that the government collapses automatically as there would need to be a formal vote of no confidence by parliament.

Gowin's party holds 10 seats in the 460-seat lower house of parliament and their departure would deprive the government of its majority and could force it to seek the support of the far-right.

If all his MPs follow Gowin, the United Right coalition, which includes other junior partners, would control just 222 seats.

But government spokesman Piotr Muller said: "I am not convinced that we will lose our majority.

"I am sure that there are people in the United Right and the rest of the Polish parliament who will support the beneficial reforms that we are proposing," he said.

'Who will get scared?'

Jacek Nizinkiewicz, a commentator for the Rzeczpospolita daily, said Gowin's dismissal was "a political earthquake" but "not surprising".