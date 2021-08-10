Mariam* was a teacher at a preschool in the German city of Hamburg until the day she chose to wear the hijab.

Born to a working-class family in a troubled neighbourhood of the city, Mariam, who is now 32-years-old, socialised with immigrant children from all over the world. It was no surprise for her parents when she converted to Islam at the age of 22.

In 2014, after completing her training course in teaching, Mariam started her dream job at a kindergarten, also known as Kita in Germany.

“I had specialist training in teaching children with learning disabilities and using my certification the Kita started a new specialised program for disabled children,” says Mariam.

“It was a very satisfying job, all was well, everybody was happy, my best friend worked there, all my colleagues were happy, the parents of all the children I taught were also happy with my performance,” she says.

A couple of years after that, wedding bells rang and Mariam married a man from Lebanon.

But in 2017, “while I was on parental leave, I decided to start wearing the hijab. I wanted to start a new chapter in my life”, she says.

But her lifestyle decision did not fare well with her employers.

'Neutrality'

The employer cited the controversial neutrality regulation and said there could also be complaints from parents about Mariam's hijab, and that if she continued to teach there while wearing her hijab they might stop sending their children to that Kita. The neutrality law, which has been widely criticised by rights groups and is in stark contrast to Germany's constitutional freedom to religious practice, suggests that teachers, judges, or anyone in public life cannot wear anything which might suggest religious symbolism.

Mariam was first asked to remove the hijab by the school management, which she refused, she was then given warnings and eventually suspended in 2018.

According to a Berlin-based NGO Insaan, the neutrality law was a reaction to the Federal Constitutional Court’s decision in 2003, which said that rejecting employment to a woman with a headscarf is only compatible with the constitution if there is a corresponding law at the state level in Germany. As a direct result of this, several states in Germany drew up the neutrality law to hide their discrimination towards Muslim women and appear ‘constitutional’.

Contradicting the neutrality argument, Mariam says “I saw other people wearing symbols of their faith and no one objected. At the school, we also celebrated all the religious festivals such as Christmas and the Hindu festival of Holi and others. Also in my contract, there was no neutrality clause, only after I informed them that when I return I will be wearing my hijab, that's when they (school management) made everyone sign onto the neutrality clause”.