Turkey's on-demand delivery pioneer Getir has sealed a three-year sponsorship deal with English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur.

The deal announced on Friday marks the company’s first sporting partnership in the UK.

Launched in the UK just eight months ago, Getir delivers groceries across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Cardiff, Liverpool, and Bristol, and expects to operate in up to 15 UK cities by the end of 2021.

"It is our great pleasure to support and stand by the side of sports and athletes, we will continue to respect and value them," said Turancan Salur, Getir UK's general manager.

"We have worked hard to deliver groceries in minutes, and much like on the pitch where every second counts, we are focused on delivering state-of-the-art tech and creating unique experiences for fans," he added.

Targeting US market

Todd Kline, the chief commercial officer of Tottenham Hotspur, said the football club will support Getir with its rapid growth in the UK and across Europe.