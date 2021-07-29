Turkey has lit the first gas flare in the Sakarya Gas Field located in the Black Sea.

"Today, for the first time, we will burn off the Black Sea gas that we discovered and started to extract from hundreds of meters underground," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, addressing a virtual ceremony to mark the occasion on Wednesday.

"With the introduction of Black Sea gas in the near future, we will significantly reduce our dependence on foreign sources," Erdogan said.

The wells Turkey drilled for natural gas in the Black Sea are not the first, and of course, they will not be the last, he added.

"Previously, we used to carry out drillings with international companies via leasing. Now, unlike the previous ones, we also carry out this work with our own ships and our own human resources," he went on to say.

