At least two Turkish soldiers have been killed and two injured after terrorists attacked an armored vehicle carrying troops in northern Syria, according to the Turkish Ministry of National Defence.

"In an attack carried out by terrorists against our Kirpi vehicle in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, two of our fellow hero soldiers were martyred and two of our friends were injured," the ministry stated on Twitter.

After the attack, terror targets in the region were immediately determined and hit, the ministry said, adding that they were "hit effectively."

In a Twitter post, the ministry said the terrorist positions in the Operation Euphrates Shield region were targeted and that at least seven terrorists were “neutralised.”

It added that "punitive shots against terrorists'' positions continue.

