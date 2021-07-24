TÜRKİYE
Terror attack kills two Turkish soldiers in northern Syria
Two more soldiers were injured after the terrorists targeted an armoured vehicle carrying the Turkish troops to a base in northern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said.
The vehicle carrying the troops was in transit to a base in the area, according to a separate statement by the ministry, which said the injured were "immediately" rushed to the hospital. (FILE PHOTO) / AA Archive
July 24, 2021

At least two Turkish soldiers have been killed and two injured after terrorists attacked an armored vehicle carrying troops in northern Syria, according to the Turkish Ministry of National Defence. 

"In an attack carried out by terrorists against our Kirpi vehicle in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, two of our fellow hero soldiers were martyred and two of our friends were injured," the ministry stated on Twitter. 

After the attack, terror targets in the region were immediately determined and hit, the ministry said, adding that they were "hit effectively." 

In a Twitter post, the ministry said the terrorist positions in the Operation Euphrates Shield region were targeted and that at least seven terrorists were “neutralised.”

It added that "punitive shots against terrorists'' positions continue. 

Recommended

Injured soldiers taken to hospital

The vehicle carrying the troops was in transit to a base in the area, according to a separate statement by the ministry, which said the injured were "immediately" rushed to the hospital. 

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

