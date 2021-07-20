The disgraced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been extradited from New York to California to face trial on additional rape and assault charges.

Weinstein was convicted in New York in February 2020 for sexual assault and rape and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

In Los Angeles, he is wanted for trial on charges of attacking five women from 2004 to 2013.

The charges include rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery by restraint and sexual penetration by use of force.

The California charges were announced shortly before Weinstein's conviction in New York City on charges that he raped an aspiring actress in 2013 in a Manhattan hotel room and forcibly performed oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment.

If convicted, Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Appeal against conviction