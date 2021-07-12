E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc's online store is grappling with widespread outages, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, the second broad disruption to services since late June.

On Sunday, Amazon's online store showed error messages on several regional domains.

Initially, product listings could not be accessed in US, India, Canada, UK, France and Singapore.

But later, the outage spread to other countries.

"We're sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping.

We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue," an Amazon spokesperson said.