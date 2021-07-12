BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Amazon online store grapples with global outages
Initially, product listings could not be accessed in US, India, Canada, UK, France and Singapore. But later, the outage spread to other countries.
Amazon online store grapples with global outages
People stand in the lobby of Amazon's offices in New York City, USA on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. / AP
July 12, 2021

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc's online store is grappling with widespread outages, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, the second broad disruption to services since late June.

On Sunday, Amazon's online store showed error messages on several regional domains. 

Initially, product listings could not be accessed in US, India, Canada, UK, France and Singapore.

But later, the outage spread to other countries.

"We're sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping.

We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue," an Amazon spokesperson said.

Recommended

As of 0400 GMT, some of the domains were back up. Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the extent of the recovery in services.

More than 38,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, while nearly 500 users reported problems with the Amazon Web Services, according to Downdetector.

About 80 percent of the issues reported were with its website, while 15 percent were with log-ins and 5 percent with its check-out services, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

In June, multiple users experienced a brief outage on Amazon platforms including Alexa and Prime Video before services were restored. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister