Earlier this month, Italian police foiled an extremist right-wing plot to bomb a NATO military base in the country and Italian authorities have expressed growing concern that right-wing extremism is becoming increasingly common.

The most recent attempt by right-wing extremists was from the Roman Aryan Order, inspired by neo-Nazi and white supremacist beliefs, which police believe is also connected to the Portuguese far-right.

Experts on the far-right in Italy and Europe believe that the Covid-19 pandemic has only resulted in more right-wing extremism across the board, particularly in Italy. Growing opposition to lockdowns, mask mandates, and Italy's economic fallout has boosted the far-right's popularity in the country.

One such group to take advantage of the situation has been the Brothers of Italy, a small but significant political party in the country, which under the guise of Covid-19 pushed hard for borders to be shut.

The Brothers of Italy spread anti-immigrant propaganda that refugees from Africa would bring Covid-19, even as the country was in the midst of the pandemic. The party is currently polling around 20 percent of the national vote.

How did Covid-19 impact the far-right

As Italy's political parties rallied behind Italy's unelected new technocratic Prime Minister earlier this year, Mario Draghi, the European press, hailed it as a triumph.

Italy had averted an immediate danger of falling to right-wing Eurosceptic forces. Fast forward to today, however, and the Italian public is falling for Georgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy.

Her party's slogan is "God, Homeland and Family," a fascist era mantra that has resonated in the country, which has seen one of the worst death tolls from Covid-19.

The economic impact has been even more severe. Italy is receiving the largest financial aid package in the European Union, standing at more than $300 billion.