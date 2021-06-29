The Palestinian Monetary Authority (PMA), Palestine’s de facto central bank, is looking into the development of a digital currency, according to a Bloomberg report last Thursday.

PMA Governor Geras Milhem said two studies on cryptocurrencies are underway, with the aim of eventually using a digital currency for both domestic and international payments.

TRT World reached out to the PMA, but it chose not disclose any further details.

Palestinians do not have a sovereign currency, and the Palestinian economy primarily relies on the Israeli shekel for day-to-day transactions, with the Jordanian dinar and US dollar acting as stores of value.

Ideally, a digital currency would work to reduce Palestine’s dependence on the Israeli shekel, which it has relied on since signing the 1994 Paris Protocol on Economic Relations with Israel. As part of the deal, Palestine agreed not to issue its own currency.

The consideration of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) puts Palestine in league with other major states like China and Sweden, which have begun rolling out their own CBDC projects.

However, some economic analysts have expressed uncertainty about the feasibility of a Palestinian digital currency.

For Raja Khalidi, Director of the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute, without any clear idea of what the PMA is mulling – a Palestinian cryptocurrency for market circulation, a CBDC which can serve inter-bank flows, or a more advanced version of digital payment schemes currently being developed – the discussion is hypothetical.

“We do not know what stage the PMA study has reached, and what prompted it,” Khalidi tells TRT World.

“Is it intended to somehow absorb the high levels of circulation of Israeli shekels in Palestinian markets, or to be used as a store of value, and eventually exchange?”

Or, he says, it could be “a means to stake out a symbolic Palestinian monetary identity."

Khalidi cautions that digitisation of the financial sector – which is gradually proceeding in Palestine – is a different challenge compared to monetary digitisation.

He believes the macroeconomic conditions that exist in Palestine are not conducive for the issuance of a digital currency.

Supplying a digital currency that people can use for transactions and store of value is “unadvisable” he argues, and “risky under current political configuration with structural economic distortions and absent of sovereignty or an autonomous Palestinian macroeconomic space.”

Zayne Abudaka, Director of Research at tech consultancy and startup studio Momentum Labs, also has some reservations.

Abudaka tells TRT World that a Palestinian currency, digital or otherwise, might turn out to be a bad idea due to “donor-dependency, lack of checks and balances on executive power, and without control over most of the land area, borders, trade and government budget.”

While a digital currency theoretically could be a solution for a host of monetary problems Palestinians suffer from, he viewed the PMA’s announcement as more of a “political position than a real policy option.”

And even if authorities were to launch a digital token, several obstacles will need to be navigated.

One would be enforcement in an economy marked by a high degree of cash reliance combined with a dependency on the inflow of funds from abroad – especially Israel.

“Much of the West Bank’s income comes from Palestinian workers in Israel who are paid in Israeli shekels in cash,” Abudaka said.

Questions over how a new currency would be protected, and financial stability maintained without the PMA being truly independence from the executive branch of the government, are pertinent as well.

And even if these issues are solved, getting other actors onboard with recognising a new currency outside the West Bank and Gaza will not be simple.

“Israel (and to a lesser degree Jordan) are currently benefiting from their currencies being used in the West Bank and Gaza. Why would they change that?” Abudaka added.

Lacking monetary sovereignty

When it was signed in 1994, the Paris Protocol was meant to last for five years with the expectation of a two-state solution being reached. Nearly three decades later, with a large stretch of Palestine under an Israeli military blockade, the Palestinian economy remains monetarily reliant on Israel.