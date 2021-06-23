India has found around 40 cases of the Delta coronavirus variant carrying a mutation that appears to make it more transmissible, and advised states to increase testing.

The Delta Plus variant, also known as AY.1, spreads more easily and seems to be affecting lungs, India's Health Ministry warned on Wednesday.

Indian authorities have classified the new mutation as a "variant of concern", which means it meets at least one of the several criteria such as increased transmission or resistance of vaccine to make it worrisome.

Is it more lethal?

We don't know for sure.

"Based on the recent findings of INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia), the Health Ministry has alerted and advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh regarding the Delta Plus variant found in these states," the ministry said in a statement.

Delta Plus was first reported in a Public Health England bulletin on June 11. It was initially identified in Europe in March but its discovery has just recently come to light.

It's related to the Delta variant that surfaced in India and has acquired the spike protein mutation called K417N, which is also found in the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.

The Delta variant, first identified last year, was responsible for the deadly second wave that overwhelmed India's health infrastructure.

Now there are fears that this new mutation can lead to a third wave of infections.

Some scientists worry that the mutation, coupled with other existing features of the Delta variant, could make it more transmissible.

"The mutation K417N has been of interest as it is present in the Beta variant (B.1.351 lineage), which was reported to have immune evasion property," India's Health Ministry said.