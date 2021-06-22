Imagine you’re offered the job of your dreams in Paris through a family friend. Of course you take it! You board the plane, excited for your new future. But when your plane lands in Oman instead of France, you start to panic.

A driver collects you, confiscates your passport and phone, and drives you to a home, where you are enslaved by a man who bought you from human traffickers to clean his family’s home 21 hours a day and be his sex slave.

Tragically, this terrifying nightmare is a reality for countless African and Asian women in the Middle East.

The abusive kafala system of “sponsorship” on the Arabian Peninsula and in the Levant grants private citizens total control over migrants workers’ employment and immigration status. It’s a form of modern day slavery, with no legal recourse for unpaid wages, abuse, and trafficking.

Tens of millions of foreigners from Nigeria, Uganda, Ethiopia, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Sierra Leone, India, and other countries are subject to this unjust system marked by human rights abuses, racism, and gender discrimination.

Slave labour was an integral component of Oman’s economy for centuries. From Oman, enslaved people were sold across the Arabian Peninsula to Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar for pearl diving. Slavery was only legally outlawed in Oman in 1970 – though it continues today through kafala. Most Omanis still refer to black people with the Arabic word for “slave.”

When I was teaching in Oman, my university students told me that their families had former “legal” slaves serve at weddings to show off their family’s “wealth.”

One female American friend, while walking with an Omani friend in his village, looked on with confusion when a dark-skinned woman ran up to him to submissively praise him. “Who was that?” she asked. His answer: “We used to own her.”

The pandemic has exacerbated the hell that many enslaved women today are living through in the Middle East. They are suffering more physical and sexual violence, and have even less of a chance at escaping – if they do, they risk being jailed on absconding charges (there are even fugitive slave ads).

Oman does not treat forced labour as a crime, so they have no legal recourse to escape slavery, get justice, and return home. Many women have no embassy to run to and even if they do, they are of no help, as Tanzanian women in Oman and Ethiopian women in Beirut have found.

Physical beatings, sexual assault, and rape are common for domestic “workers,” who are forced to sleep on counters, cupboards, and balconies like animals.