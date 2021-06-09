Turkey will clean up the entire Sea of Marmara from marine mucilage in part by declaring it a protected conservation area, the Turkish president said on Wednesday.

The thick layer of organic matter has spread through the sea south of Istanbul covering harbours, shorelines and swathes of the surface. Some has sunk below the waves, suffocating seabed life.

"By declaring the entire Sea of Marmara a Conservation Area, bringing the most advanced technology to our wastewater treatment systems, and taking all other necessary steps, we will clean the Marmara," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group.

The nation will protect Turkey's coasts from the threat of pollution with the support and contributions of science, he added.

"We’re also completing our strategic plan, which includes our roadmap for a permanent solution to the mucilage issue, within three months," he said.

Erdogan also reiterated that the AK Party's parliamentary group plans to form an inquiry committee to investigate the issue of mucilage – also known colloquially as “sea snot” – in the Sea of Marmara.

"If it is our responsibility to make up for the shortcomings of institutions that cannot do their job, regardless of their party, we will not hesitate to do what is needed," he said.

