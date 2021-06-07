With the shock of India’s ongoing Covid-19 crisis, we should focus on ensuring that there isn’t another similar case. That means that vaccination efforts must speed up, not slow down, particularly in developing and middle-income countries.

Worryingly, vaccination efforts have been disrupted by India’s second wave.

About 30 percent of exported vaccine doses are produced in India, but the world’s largest democracy has now understandably banned vaccine exports. This means that Bangladesh will only be receiving a third of the vaccines it has ordered from India’s Serum Institute, and the 1.6 million Bangladeshis who have taken the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine may now go without a second dose.

This can only be fixed in the short-term by countries with excess vaccines, such as the US and UK, sharing their vaccine stocks.

This was Bangladesh’s plea recently, when the Minister of Foreign Affairs told ITV news "If the [UK] government tries, they can do it, because they have the capacity... I’m not asking for too much, I’m only asking for 1.6 million AstraZeneca doses".

The UK government response was negative, pointing out that the UK has already devoted £548 million ($775 million) to the COVAX programme, which has already provided vaccines to over 70 lower-income countries.

This sounds impressive, but it misses one crucial point: the COVAX programme is not working.

It is the COVAX programme that has been hit hard by the Indian export ban. COVAX was supposed to be the scheme that vaccinated the developing world. As it stands, 0.2 percent of the 700 million vaccine doses administered globally have been in low-income countries, compared with the 87 percent that have been administered in high or middle-income countries.

This is because COVAX is struggling financially, and would need $3.2 billion to meet its 2021 goals. It has also been affected by bumpy international supply chains, and faces the challenge of high-income countries circumventing the COVAX programme to secure vaccines for their own citizens.

Whilst Britain’s contribution to the COVAX programme is commendable, it will not help Bangladesh because COVAX relies on the same broken supply chains that caused this vaccine shortage in the first place.