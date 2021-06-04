Without the emotions that propel our sports stars to success, there would be nothing for us to report on. Part of the reason we idolise them and enjoy watching their triumphs--and failures--is that it makes us feel closer to them as people.

Yet so many are desperate to continually police sports stars' minds and judge them. Or even worse, contradict the feelings they tell us they're having.

Is it because that person's emotions and feelings are no longer valuable to us to use or benefit from?

Because I suspect that could be how it feels for Naomi Osaka at the moment.

For Osaka, as a 23-year-old young woman and world-famous black athlete, to come out with such honesty and open up to us about her struggles shows a lot more strength than those who seek to belittle her actions.

The mocking of athletes with mental health issues is nothing new to many of us. Throughout the years we have seen stars such as Mike Tyson, Michael Phelps, Ronda Rousey and many others discuss the struggles they are experiencing only to see them become a punchline in certain media outlets.

Instead of ridicule, we should be praising them for their contribution to a society-wide conversation that is still in its infancy. It’s also a conversation those in sport need to have before it’s too late to give someone the support they require.

Reports suggest anywhere between 25 to 35 percent of elite athletes suffer from mental health disorders, and with up-to-date data lacking it is not unrealistic to assume that has increased through the 18 months we have all been dealing with the pandemic.

Their ability and prowess on the field, courts and pitches doesn’t stop them from going through the same struggles as the rest of us.

So for the French Open to fine her $15,000 because she felt she wasn’t in a safe mental space to talk to the media suggests that they don’t care about the mental health of players as much as they proclaim to.

No one is suggesting that people should be able to break the terms of a previously agreed contract unless there are mitigating circumstances.

Osaka wasn’t declining to talk to the media because she had a dinner reservation or she wasn’t happy with how her makeup looked on camera.

Or because she’d lost and wasn’t happy with an umpire call.

She was ill.

The ailment may be different from one that we can see, but the way we treat it should be the same as any other sickness.

It was clear the decision didn’t come lightly and she made the call in order to be able to continue the form that has made her the second seed we love to watch. She knew that by removing the pressure and anxiety caused by press conferences, she would be able to compete at the tournament.