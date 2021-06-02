WORLD
Fierce blaze at oil refinery in Iranian capital, no casualties
Firefighters believe the fire started at a pipeline for liquefied petroleum gas at the facility in Tehran, a senior official of the crisis management team says.
Huge smoke rises up from Tehran's main oil refinery south of Tehran, Iran, June 2, 2021. / AP
June 2, 2021

A massive fire has broken out at the oil refinery serving Iran's capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran. It wasn't immediately clear if there were injuries.

The fire struck the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran, said Mansour Darajati, the director-general of the capital's crisis management team.

Firefighters believe it struck a pipeline for liquefied petroleum gas at the facility, Darajati told Iranian state television. He did not elaborate.

Associated Press journalists in central Tehran, some 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) away, could see the black smoke rise in the distance. Another AP journalist saw flames shooting into the sky from the site.

READ MORE:Iran's largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman

10 ambulances, other equipment deployed

Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman for Iran's emergency department, told the semiofficial ISNA news agency that 10 ambulances and other equipment had been deployed at the scene of the fire. Hospitals in the area are on standby as well, he said.

It wasn't immediately clear what started the blaze. Temperatures in Tehran reached nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday. Hot summer weather in Iran has caused fires in the past.

The blaze came the same day a fire struck the largest warship in the Iranian navy, which later sank in the Gulf of Oman.

READ MORE:Will Tehran be hawkish toward the West if a hardliner wins Iran's election?

READ MORE: Big explosion near Iran's capital Tehran – defence ministry

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
