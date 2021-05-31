At least 50 people have been killed overnight in two new attacks in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, monitors said, as a local official blamed a notorious group linked to Daesh.

Citing a toll that is "still provisional," the Kivu Security Tracker (KST) group said 28 people were killed in Boga and 22 in Tchabi, villages lying about 10 kilometres (six miles) apart in an area that has long had a reputation for Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacks and ethnic friction.

The earlier toll was at least 39 dead.

A local civil society leader attributed the attacks to the ADF, a historically Ugandan extremist group blamed for a string of massacres in the past 18 months.

Two local officials reached in Boga by AFP said the assailants attacked a camp for displaced people.

They said 36 bodies had been found so far in Boga, a figure that had yet to be independently confirmed.

Security forces take over civilian authorities

The KST, a respected NGO that monitors violence in eastern DRC, said the wife of a traditional leader in Benyali-Tchabi had been killed in the attack on Tchabi.